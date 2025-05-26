Leela Hotels’ ₹3,500 crore IPO to test investor appetite for India's luxury travel boom
SummaryAs India’s most profitable luxury hotel chain by margins hits the public markets, analysts weigh its debt-heavy balance sheet, delayed expansion, and how it stacks up against Taj and Oberoi in a red-hot hospitality cycle.
Mumbai: Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts’ ₹3,500 crore initial public offering (IPO)--the largest ever in Indian hospitality--is testing investor appetite for luxury tourism stocks amid a tepid primary market. The listing will expand the roster of publicly traded luxury hotel chains beyond Indian Hotels Company, which runs the Taj brand, and EIH Ltd, the parent of Oberoi Hotels.