Leela Hotels IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal a muted share debut in Indian stock market

Leela Hotels IPO Listing: The equity shares of Schloss Bangalore Ltd, the operator of the luxury hotels brand “The Leela” in India, are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after the recently concluded initial public offering (IPO). Leela Hotels IPO listing date is today, 2 June 2025.

Leela Hotels IPO was launched on May 26 and concluded on May 28. The IPO allotment was fixed on 29 May, and the Leela Hotels IPO listing date is today, 2 June 2025, Monday. Leela Hotels shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, June 2, 2025, the equity shares of Schloss Bangalore Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on BSE said.

Leela Hotels shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, June 2, 2025, it added, and the shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Leela Hotels IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Leela Hotels IPO GMP today and analysts signal a flat listing for the shares.

Leela Hotels IPO GMP Today Leela Hotels shares were showing a muted trend in the unlisted market ahead of listing. Leela Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share, according to stock market experts. This signals that in the grey market, Leela Hotels shares are trading higher by ₹2 than their issue price.

Leela Hotels IPO Listing Price Considering the Leela Hotels IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Leela Hotels shares would be ₹437 apiece, which is at a 0.5% premium to the IPO price of ₹435 per share.

Analysts also expect Leela Hotels share price to see a muted listing in the Indian stock market today. Leela Hotels shares listing is being done on BSE and NSE.

“Given the decent subscription levels amid muted market sentiment, we anticipate a flat listing for Schloss Bangalore Ltd (Leela Hotels). However, we view the company as a compelling long-term play, aligned with the structural growth in India’s luxury hospitality and tourism sector,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Mahesh Ojha, AVP - Research and Business Development, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd, noted that the weak demand and flat activity suggest that any listing gains are likely to be limited.

“Although the company has demonstrated strong revenue growth and healthy profit margins, the elevated pricing leaves little scope for immediate upside. After the listing, investors should approach cautiously those interested in long-term investment and confident in the luxury hotel sector’s potential can consider holding, but short-term investors should moderate their expectations. It’s advisable not to chase listing gains and instead focus on the company’s fundamentals before making further decisions,” Ojha said.

Leela Hotels IPO Details The bidding for Leela Hotels IPO commenced on May 26 and concluded on May 28. The IPO allotment date was 29 May, and Leela Hotels IPO listing date is today, 2 June 2025. Leela Hotels shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Leela Hotels IPO price band was set at ₹413 to ₹ ₹435 per share. The company raised ₹3,500 crore from the public issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.75 crore equity shares worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 2.30 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,000 crore.

The public issue was subscribed 4.50 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 0.83 times in the retail category, 7.46 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 1.02 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment.

JM Financial, Bofa Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Leela Hotels IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.