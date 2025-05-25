Leela Hotels IPO opens tomorrow: Price band, latest GMP, among 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

Leela Hotels IPO: Brookfield-backed Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which owns the hotel chain “The Leela” Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on Monday, 26 May 2025, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Schloss Bangalore is known for its luxury hotel and resorts chain under the brand “The Leela.” According to an earlier Mint report, the company has a portfolio of 3,382 keys across 12 operational hotels as of 31 May 2024. The Leela Palaces, The Leela Hotels, and The Leela Resorts are among the top properties which are located in nearly 10 destinations in India.

Leela Hotels IPO — 10 things to know as an investor 1. Leela Hotels IPO Issue Size: The New Delhi-based hotels giant aims to raise nearly ₹3,500 crore from the Indian stock market by offering a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,500 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of nearly ₹1,000 crore.

2. Leela Hotels IPO Dates: The Brookfield-backed public issue will open for public subscription on Monday, 26 May 2025, and is scheduled to close after three trading days on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

3. Leela Hotels IPO Price Band: Schloss Bangalore has decided to fix the price band for the initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹413 to ₹435 per share with a lot size of 34 shares per lot.

4. Leela Hotels IPO Listing Date (tentative): According to Chittorgarh data, the public issue of Leela Hotels is expected to be allotted to investors by Thursday, 29 May 2025, and the shares are expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE indices on Monday, 2 June 2025.

5. Leela Hotels IPO Anchor Round Details: Schloss Bangalore raised ₹1,575 crore from anchor investors, including both domestic and international funds, on Friday, 23 May 2025. Fidelity, Norges Bank, Whiteoak, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, and others were the top anchor investors.

6. Leela Hotels IPO OFS Seller Details: Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd is the promoter selling shareholder in the offer-for-sale (OFS) component in the Leela Hotels IPO. The promoter is selling a stake worth up to ₹1,000 crore with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

7. Leela Hotels IPO Reservation: The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the public offer for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not more than 15 per cent of the offer for the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not more than 10 per cent for the retail bidders.

8: Leela Hotels IPO Objective: Schloss Bangalore plans to use the money raised from the public issue to pay loans worth nearly ₹2,300 crore, the rest of the money will be utilised for general corporate purposes, according to the draft papers.

9: Leela Hotels IPO GMP: As of 25 May 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Leela Hotels IPO was at ₹18 per share. With the upper price band for the public issue at ₹435, the IPO is expected to be listed at ₹453, with a premium of 4.14 per cent, according to Investorgain data.

10: Leela Hotels IPO Merchant Banker & Registrar: JM Financial, BofA Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running managers for the public issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the offer.

