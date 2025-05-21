Leela Hotels IPO: Price band declared at ₹413 to ₹435; GMP, size, other details in 10 points

Leela Hotels IPO: Brookfield-backed Schloss Bangalore, which operates "The Leela" brand of luxury hotels in India, has set ₹413 to ₹435 as the price band for the upcoming IPO.

The upcoming IPO will open for subscription on May 26 and close on May 28.

The Brookfield-supported luxury hospitality company reduced its IPO size by 30%, bringing it down to ₹3,500 crore from the originally planned ₹5,000 crore.

Up to 75 per cent of the total public issue is allocated for qualified institutional buyers, with up to 60 per cent of that portion—amounting to ₹1,575 crore—earmarked for anchor investors. Additionally, 15 per cent of the issue is reserved for non-institutional investors, while the remaining 10 per cent is allocated to retail investors.

Schloss Bangalore, established in 2019, ranks as one of India’s leading luxury hospitality companies by room count. As of May 2024, it manages 12 properties offering a total of 3,382 rooms under The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts brand.

Here are 10 things to know about the upcoming Leela Hotels IPO - Leela Hotels IPO date: The IPO opens for subscription on May 26, 2025 and closes on May 28, 2025.

Leela Hotels IPO price band: The price band for the upcoming IPO has been set at ₹413 to ₹435 per share.

Leela Hotels IPO size: The IPO is a bookbuilding of ₹3,500.00 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 5.75 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,500.00 crores and offer for sale of 2.30 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,000.00 crores.

Leela Hotels IPO lot size: The minimum lot size for an application is 34. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,042. Advertisement

Leela Hotels IPO promoter holding: Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd, BSREP III Joy (Two) Holdings (DIFC) Limited, BSREP III Tadoba Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd, Project Ballet Chennai Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd, Project Ballet Gandhinagar Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd, Project Ballet HMA Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd and Project Ballet Udaipur Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd are the company promoters.

Leela Hotels IPO allotment date: The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, May 29.

Leela Hotels IPO listing date: The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Monday, June 2.

Leela Hotels IPO book-running managers: Jm Financial Limited, Bofa Securities India Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the Leela Hotels IPO. Advertisement

Leela Hotels IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Leela Hotels IPO GMP: The shares of Leela Hotels IPO are currently trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market premium (GMP).