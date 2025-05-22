Leela Hotels IPO: What GMP signals as issue opens next week?

Leela Hotels IPO: Schloss Bangalore Ltd, the operator of the luxury hotels brand “The Leela” in India, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week to raise up to ₹3,500 crore from the primary market. Leela Hotels IPO will open for subscription on May 26, and close on May 28.

Leela Hotels IPO price band has been set at ₹413 to ₹435 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹3,500 crore from the book-building issue, which is a combination of fresh issue of 5.75 crore equity shares worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 2.30 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,000 crore.

The IPO lot size is 34 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,042. Leela Hotels IPO allotment date is likely May 29, while the equity shares of the company are estimated to be listed on June 2. Leela Hotels shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

JM Financial, Bofa Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Leela Hotels IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Ahead of the Leela Hotels IPO opening next week, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to know the interest in the IPO. Here’s what Leela Hotels IPO GMP today signals:

Leela Hotels IPO GMP Today The trend for Leela Hotels IPO remains bullish in the unlisted market with a positive grey market premium (GMP). Leela Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹12 per share, according to stock market observers.

This indicates that in the grey market, Leela Hotels shares are trading higher by ₹12 than their issue price. Considering the Leela Hotels IPO GMP today, the company’s shares are estimated to trade at ₹447 apiece in the grey market, which is at a premium of 2.76% to the IPO price of ₹435 per share.