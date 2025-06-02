Leela Hotels Share Price Live: GMP, experts hint quite share debut on the stock market today

Leela Hotels Share Price Live: The shares of Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which operates the luxury hotel brand “The Leela” in India, are set to officially launch on the Indian stock market today following their recent initial public offering (IPO). Leela Hotels IPO listing is today, June 2, 2025.

The Leela Hotels IPO opened on May 26 and closed on May 28. The allotment for the IPO was determined on May 29, and the shares are set to be listed today, June 2, 2025, which is a Monday. Shares of Leela Hotels will be available for trade on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.

Members of the Exchange have been informed that starting Monday, June 2, 2025, the equity shares of Schloss Bangalore Limited will be listed and permitted for transaction on the Exchange under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from BSE.

Leela Hotels shares will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, June 2, 2025, it was mentioned, and trading for these shares will commence at 10:00 AM.

Leela Palaces IPO saw a subscription rate of 4.50 times by the end of the bidding period on Wednesday. The price range for Leela Palaces IPO has been set between ₹413 and ₹435 per share. Schloss Bangalore, renowned for its opulent hotels and resorts branded as "The Leela," had a total of 3,382 rooms across 12 functioning hotels as of May 31, 2024. Its collection consists of The Leela Palaces, The Leela Hotels, and The Leela Resorts, situated in 10 different locations across the country.

Leela Hotels Share Price Live: Here's what Leela Hotels IPO GMP today hints ahead of listing Leela Hotels IPO GMP today is +2. This indicates Leela Hotels share price was trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Leela Hotels share price is indicated at ₹437 apiece, which is 0.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹435.

According to the grey market activities over the last 17 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹2) indicates a trend towards the downside. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹20.00, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.