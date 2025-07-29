Lenskart files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,150 crore in fresh capital via IPO

Mumbai: Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, paving the way for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

The company plans to raise ₹2,150 crore in fresh capital, while existing investors will offload 132.28 million shares through an offer for sale (OFS), according to the filing. Prominent selling shareholders include founder Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Sumeet Kapahi, SoftBank, Kedaara Capital, Alpha Wave Ventures, and MacRitchie Investments, among others.

Lenskart, India's largest eyewear retailer, is reportedly seeking a valuation of $8-9 billion. It has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Citi, Morgan Stanley, and Avendus Capital as book-running lead managers for the issue.

The company joins a growing list of Indian startups, including Pine Labs, Curefoods, Capillary Technologies, Shiprocket, Groww, and Urban Company, that have filed draft IPO papers in recent months. Others such as PhysicsWallah and Bluestone are also expected to go public soon.

Lenskart plans to deploy the IPO proceeds towards capital expenditure for setting up new company-owned and company-operated (CoCo) stores in India, lease-related payments for CoCo locations, investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing and business promotion, potential inorganic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, along with Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal, and Sumeet Kapahi, Lenskart has raised $1.08 billion across 19 funding rounds, including $18.2 million in a Series I round in July 2023. Its backers include TPG and Chiratae Ventures.

The company, which sells prescription eyewear, sunglasses, and contact lenses, has a presence in India, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Over the past year, it has relocated a significant portion of its global manufacturing to India to cut costs and streamline its supply chain—shifting most of its frame production from Japan to its facility in Rajasthan.

Lenskart has also ramped up its omnichannel strategy, operating over 2,500 retail outlets and forging quick-commerce partnerships with Blinkit, the Zomato-backed delivery platform.