Lenskart IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Lenskart IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd received strong demand from investors during its bidding period. The focus now shifts towards the Lenskart IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, and Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 November 2025, Thursday. The IPO listing date is November 10, and Lenskart shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Lenskart IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on November 7 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Lenskart IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart Solutions IPO registrar.

Investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below in order to do Lenskart IPO allotment status online check. Here are the steps to check Lenskart IPO allotment status online.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Lenskart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Lenskart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Lenskart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today Lenskart shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Lenskart IPO GMP today is ₹45 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Lenskart shares are trading higher by ₹45 apiece than their issue price.

Lenskart IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹447 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 11% to the issue price of ₹402 per share.

Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, November 6.

Lenskart IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The IPO of the Peyush Bansal-led company opened for subscription on Friday, October 31, and closed on Tuesday, November 4. Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely November 6, Thursday, and the IPO listing date is November 10, Monday. Lenskart shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Lenskart IPO price band was ₹382 to ₹402 per share. The eyewear company raised ₹7,278.02 crore from the public issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.35 crore equity shares worth ₹2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 12.76 crore shares amounting to ₹5,128.02 crore.

Lenskart IPO was subscribed 28.26 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 7.54 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 18.23 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a 40.35 times subscription.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal are the book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart IPO registrar.

Lenskart is India’s largest and amongst the top two players in Asia in the organized retailers of prescription eyeglasses in terms of B2C eyeglasses sales volumes.