Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP falls; Know step-by-step guide to check share allotment status online

Ankit Gohel
Updated6 Nov 2025, 12:22:47 PM IST
Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 November 2025, and the IPO listing date is November 10.
Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 November 2025, and the IPO listing date is November 10.(Photo: REUTERS)

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd received strong demand from investors despite concerns over stretched valuations. Investors now focus on the Lenskart IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The public issue was open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, and Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 November 2025, Thursday. The IPO listing date is November 10, and Lenskart shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

According to market experts, Lenskart IPO GMP today is 45 per share. Lenskart IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be 447 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 11% to the issue price of 402 per share.

6 Nov 2025, 12:22:47 PM IST

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: How to check Lenskart IPO allotment status on BSE?

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Check BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Lenskart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

6 Nov 2025, 11:50:22 AM IST

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: MUFG Intime India is Lenskart IPO registrar

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart Solutions IPO registrar.

6 Nov 2025, 11:32:19 AM IST

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO allotment likely today, listing on November 10

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO was open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, and Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 November 2025, Thursday. The IPO listing date is November 10, and Lenskart shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

6 Nov 2025, 11:32:19 AM IST

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO allotment date likely today

