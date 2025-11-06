Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP falls; Know step-by-step guide to check share allotment status online

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd received strong demand from investors despite concerns over stretched valuations. Investors now focus on the Lenskart IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The public issue was open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, and Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 November 2025, Thursday. The IPO listing date is November 10, and Lenskart shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Lenskart IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart Solutions IPO registrar.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

According to market experts, Lenskart IPO GMP today is ₹45 per share. Lenskart IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹447 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 11% to the issue price of ₹402 per share.

