Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP falls; Know step-by-step guide to check share allotment status online

Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd received strong demand from investors despite concerns over stretched valuations. Investors now focus on the Lenskart IPO allotment date, which is likely today.
The public issue was open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, and Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 November 2025, Thursday. The IPO listing date is November 10, and Lenskart shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Lenskart IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart Solutions IPO registrar.
According to market experts, Lenskart IPO GMP today is ₹45 per share. Lenskart IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹447 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 11% to the issue price of ₹402 per share.
Stay tuned to our Lenskart IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates.
Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime
Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2] Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu
Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.
Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected
Step 5] Click on Search
Your Lenskart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Check NSE
Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’
Step 3] Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number
Step 5] Click on Submit.
Your Lenskart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Check BSE
Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type
Step 3] Choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN
Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’
Your Lenskart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart Solutions IPO registrar.
Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: Lenskart IPO was open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, and Lenskart IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 November 2025, Thursday. The IPO listing date is November 10, and Lenskart shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Lenskart IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd received strong demand from investors despite concerns over stretched valuations. Investors now focus on the Lenskart IPO allotment date, which is likely today.