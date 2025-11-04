Why mutual funds are backing Lenskart’s IPO at a steep ₹70,000 crore valuation
Mutual funds and global investors are betting big on Lenskart’s ₹70,000 crore IPO despite steep valuations, backing the eyewear brand’s profitability turnaround and dominance in India’s growing consumer-tech market.
At a valuation of ₹70,000 crore—roughly ten times its sales and 230 times its projected FY25 earnings—Lenskart’s initial public offering (IPO) is testing the limits of investor optimism. Yet mutual funds and alternate investment funds lined up in its ₹7,278 crore book-building issue, betting that the eyewear retailer’s profitability turnaround and category dominance justify the premium.