“Investors should not exit or enter a fund just because of a single stock buying or selling decision. Firstly, investors should acknowledge that the reason they have opted for a mutual fund is because they don’t have the required skill-set to analyse stocks and take buy and sell decisions. Once that decision-making has been delegated to the fund manager, investors should avoid analysing the fund manager’s stock decisions. Instead, they should track their fund’s overall returns, which is driven by the cumulative portfolio. Fund managers don’t just buy a stock for short-term gains, but often take decisions basis a long-term view," explained Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.