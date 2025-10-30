Lenskart IPO: Firm raises ₹3,268 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Check details here

Lenskart IPO: Shark Tank India judge Peyush Bansal-backed eyewear company, Lenskart Solutions, completed its anchor investors round on Thursday, 30 October 2025. The company raised ₹3,268 crore from anchor investors ahead of the initial public offering (IPO).

Lenskart allocated a total of 8,13,02,412 or more than 8.13 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹2 per share to anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹402 apiece, according to the filing data.

The company allotted 2,87,33,849 shares or 35.34% of the total anchor allocation to 21 domestic mutual funds, which applied through a total of 59 schemes.

SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Government of Singapore, BlackRock, Fidelity Group, T. Rowe Price International, New World Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Nomura India, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Government Pension Fund Global, Steadview Capital, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, HSBC, were among the top anchor investors for the public issue.

T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund at 3.11%, SBI Focused Fund at 3.06%, Government of Singapore at 2.97%, and Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio at 2.6% were among the top allocations in Lenskart IPO's anchor round.

Lenskart IPO latest GMP As of Thursday, 30 October 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Lenskart IPO stood at ₹48 per share. With an upper price band of ₹402, the company's shares are expected to be listed at ₹450 apiece, marking a premium of 12%, according to IPO India data.

Lenskart IPO details here Lenskart IPO is offering a book-built public issue comprising of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 12.75 crore shares via the promoter selling stakeholders and the investors.

Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi are the promoters selling stake in the firm, while entities like Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund II, among others, will sell their stake through the OFS issue.

Lenskart fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of ₹382 to ₹402 per share, with a lot size of 37 shares per lot.

The company plans to use the proceeds raised from the public issue to set up new CoCo stores in India, while investing in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing and promotion, and unidentified inorganic acquisitions. The remaining funds will be used for the general corporate structure.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar for the offer.

