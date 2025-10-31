Lenskart IPO fully subscribed on Day 1—will investors still see value at 260x earnings?
At a near- ₹70,000 crore valuation and 260x forward earnings, Lenskart’s IPO has drawn strong demand on the first day—but can the eyewear retailer justify its premium pricing?
MUMBAI: Lenskart’s ₹70,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription today, is drawing intense scrutiny for its steep valuation. At 260x its FY26 estimated earnings and 10x FY25 revenue, the eyewear retailer seems to have priced in much of its future growth, analysts said.