Lenskart IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 17% listing pop. Check review, key details.

Lenskart IPO Day 1 LIVE: The public offering (IPO) for eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions opens for subscriptions starting October 31 and will close on November 4. Lenskart IPO price band has been established at ₹382 to ₹402 per share, aiming for a valuation exceeding ₹69,700 crore at the higher end. Lenskart IPO GMP today is ₹70.

Lenskart's first public offering includes a fresh issuance of shares valued at ₹2,150 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares from promoters and investors.

In the OFS, promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, as well as investors SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP will be selling their shares.

Lenskart plans to allocate the funds raised from the IPO towards strategic initiatives, such as capital expenditures for the establishment of new company-operated, company-owned (CoCo) stores in India and for covering lease, rent, and licensing costs associated with these CoCo stores.

Established in 2008, Lenskart began as an online platform for eyewear in 2010 and opened its inaugural physical location in New Delhi in 2013.

The company operates across major cities, tier-1, and tier-2 markets, and also maintains international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

(Stay tuned for more updates)