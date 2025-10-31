Lenskart IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 17% listing pop. Check review, key details.

Lenskart IPO Day 1 LIVE: The public offering (IPO) for eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions opens for subscriptions starting October 31 and will close on November 4. Lenskart IPO price band has been established at ₹382 to ₹402 per share, aiming for a valuation exceeding ₹69,700 crore at the higher end. Lenskart IPO GMP today is ₹70.
Lenskart's first public offering includes a fresh issuance of shares valued at ₹2,150 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares from promoters and investors.
In the OFS, promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, as well as investors SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP will be selling their shares.
Lenskart plans to allocate the funds raised from the IPO towards strategic initiatives, such as capital expenditures for the establishment of new company-operated, company-owned (CoCo) stores in India and for covering lease, rent, and licensing costs associated with these CoCo stores.
Established in 2008, Lenskart began as an online platform for eyewear in 2010 and opened its inaugural physical location in New Delhi in 2013.
The company operates across major cities, tier-1, and tier-2 markets, and also maintains international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Lenskart IPO Day 1 LIVE: The anchor book has received widespread participation from domestic institutional investors including leading mutual funds such as SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset, DSP Mutual Fund, Franklin India,HSBC MF, WhiteOak Capital, Edelweiss, Bandhan, and Canara Robeco, and insurance companies such as SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Axis Max Life, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, and Tata AIA Life Insurance.
Lenskart IPO Day 1 LIVE: Lenskart Solutions allotted 8,13,02,412 equity shares to 147 anchor investors, comprising marquee domestic and global institutional investors, and raised ₹3,268.36 crore ahead of the Company’s proposed IPO at the upper end of the price band at ₹402 per equity share (face value ₹2 per share).
Out of the total allocation of 8.13 crore equity shares to anchor investors, 2.87 crore equity shares (35.34%) were allocated to 21 domestic mutual funds through a total of 59 schemes.
Lenskart IPO Day 1 LIVE: Lenskart IPO GMP today is ₹70. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Lenskart share price was indicated at ₹472 apiece, which is 17.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹402.
According to the grey market trends observed over the past six sessions, the current GMP of ₹70 indicates a tendency to decline. The lowest recorded GMP stands at ₹48.00, whereas the peak GMP is ₹108, as stated by the expert.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
