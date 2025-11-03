Lenskart IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 1.35x; GMP signals 21% listing gains — Should you apply amid valuation woes?

Lenskart IPO Day 2 LIVE: Lenskart’s initial public offering (IPO), which sailed through on the first day itself, entered its second day of bidding today. The IPO is available for subscription till Tuesday, November 4.
Lenskart IPO price band is fixed at ₹382– ₹402 per share, with the company aiming for a valuation exceeding ₹69,700 crore at the upper end. The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares by its promoters and investors.
Under the OFS, shares will be sold by promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, along with investors SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP.
The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for several strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure for setting up new company-owned, company-operated (CoCo) stores across India, lease and rent-related payments, investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, and brand marketing to strengthen brand visibility. Funds will also go toward potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
The grey market premium (GMP) for Lenskart stood at ₹85 today. This means that Lenskart IPO shares are trading ₹85 higher than the issue price of ₹402. At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Lenskart shares could list at ₹487 on the bourses, a premium of 21.14%.
Lenskart is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on November 10.
Lenskart IPO was subscribed 1.40 times so far on the second day of the bidding process on Monday, November 3. Here's how different quotas were booked:
QIB: 1.42x
NII: 90%
Retail: 2.05x
Employee: 1.62x
Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s IPO appears slightly overvalued at a pre-IPO P/E of 227.2x, which is above that of traditional retail peers. The valuation reflects strong expectations of future growth and margin expansion rather than current earnings. Based on present financials, a fair P/E range of 40–60x would be more justified, balancing the company’s solid fundamentals with the risks associated with such premium pricing.
India’s eyewear market, valued at US$9.2 billion in FY25, is expected to grow at a robust 13% CAGR to reach US$17.2 billion by FY30—expanding nearly 1.5x faster than the overall retail sector and 3x the pace of global eyewear growth.
Prescription eyeglasses dominate the market with approximately 73% share by value, followed by sunglasses and contact lenses.
This growth will be driven by rising screen time, increasing awareness of vision correction, growing fashion consciousness, and higher disposable incomes.
With its omni-channel model, technology-led customer experience, and affordable premium range, Lenskart is well positioned to tap into this large, underpenetrated domestic opportunity and further expand across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Lenskart IPO bidding kicked off for the second day today. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5 pm today. Additionally, Tuesday is the final and last day to bid.
“Lenskart’s ₹7,278 crore IPO offers scale but not necessarily value. Priced at 230x FY25 P/E, it trades well above global leaders like Essilor Luxottica. Nearly 70% of the issue is secondary, with early investors exiting at 8x their entry valuation in under a year. With recurring profits at ₹128 crore and growth slowing to 18%, the fundamentals appear stretched. A wait-and-watch approach seems prudent for long-term investors.”
— Views by Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk
The initial public offer of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd sailed through on the first day of bidding on Friday, driven by institutional buyers' and retail investors' demand.
The ₹7,278-crore IPO received bids for 11,22,94,482 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer, translating into 1.13 times subscription, as per NSE data.
Among investors' categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part attracted 1.42 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.31 times. The category for non-institutional investors received 41 per cent subscription.
