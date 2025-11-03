Lenskart IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 1.35x; GMP signals 21% listing gains — Should you apply amid valuation woes?

Lenskart IPO Day 2 LIVE: Lenskart’s initial public offering (IPO), which sailed through on the first day itself, entered its second day of bidding today. The IPO is available for subscription till Tuesday, November 4.

Lenskart IPO price band is fixed at ₹382– ₹402 per share, with the company aiming for a valuation exceeding ₹69,700 crore at the upper end. The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares by its promoters and investors.

Under the OFS, shares will be sold by promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, along with investors SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for several strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure for setting up new company-owned, company-operated (CoCo) stores across India, lease and rent-related payments, investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, and brand marketing to strengthen brand visibility. Funds will also go toward potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Lenskart IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Lenskart stood at ₹85 today. This means that Lenskart IPO shares are trading ₹85 higher than the issue price of ₹402. At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Lenskart shares could list at ₹487 on the bourses, a premium of 21.14%.

Lenskart is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on November 10.