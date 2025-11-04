Lenskart IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 2.08x so far on final day; GMP dips sharply — Should you apply?

Lenskart IPO Day 3 LIVE: The ₹7,278-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions Ltd is open for the third and final day of bidding. This means today is the last chance to apply for the Lenskart IPO.
The issue had received 2.01 times subscription by the second day of bidding on Monday. According to data from the NSE, investors placed bids for 20.09 crore shares against the 9.97 crore shares on offer.
Lenskart IPO price band is in the range of ₹382– ₹402 per share, which values the eyewear brand at around ₹69,700 crore at the upper end. The steep valuations have raised concerns among analysts.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors.
As part of the OFS, shares will be offloaded by founders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, along with key investors including SoftBank’s SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments, Kedaara Capital, and Alpha Wave Ventures.
Founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal, Lenskart began as an online eyewear retailer and opened its first physical store in 2013. Today, it operates across metro, tier-1, and tier-2 cities in India, with a growing footprint in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Lenskart IPO GMP has seen a sharp drop to ₹59 from ₹85 a day earlier. At the current GMP and upper end of the price band of ₹402, Lenskart IPO shares could list at ₹461, a premium of 14.7%.
The highest GMP for Lenskart at one point was ₹108.
In the pre-IPO funding round, SBI Mutual Fund invested ₹100 crore in Lenskart, while Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested around ₹90 crore.
Lenskart IPO kicked off for the last and final day of bidding on Tuesday. Investors can apply for Lenskart IPO till 5 pm today. At the end of the second day, all segments were booked and the issue was subscribed 2.02x.
Religare Broking has a ‘Neutral’ rating on Lenskart IPO as it appears slightly overvalued at a pre-IPO P/E of 227.2x, which is above that of traditional retail peers.
“The valuation reflects strong expectations of future growth and margin expansion rather than current earnings. Based on present financials, a fair P/E range of 40–60x would be more justified, balancing the company’s solid fundamentals with the risks associated with such premium pricing,” the brokerage added.
