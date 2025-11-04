Lenskart IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 2.08x so far on final day; GMP dips sharply — Should you apply?

Lenskart IPO Day 3 LIVE: The ₹7,278-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions Ltd is open for the third and final day of bidding. This means today is the last chance to apply for the Lenskart IPO.

The issue had received 2.01 times subscription by the second day of bidding on Monday. According to data from the NSE, investors placed bids for 20.09 crore shares against the 9.97 crore shares on offer.

Lenskart IPO details

Lenskart IPO price band is in the range of ₹382– ₹402 per share, which values the eyewear brand at around ₹69,700 crore at the upper end. The steep valuations have raised concerns among analysts.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors.

As part of the OFS, shares will be offloaded by founders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, along with key investors including SoftBank’s SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments, Kedaara Capital, and Alpha Wave Ventures.

About Lenskart

Founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal, Lenskart began as an online eyewear retailer and opened its first physical store in 2013. Today, it operates across metro, tier-1, and tier-2 cities in India, with a growing footprint in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Lenskart IPO GMP

Lenskart IPO GMP has seen a sharp drop to ₹59 from ₹85 a day earlier. At the current GMP and upper end of the price band of ₹402, Lenskart IPO shares could list at ₹461, a premium of 14.7%.

The highest GMP for Lenskart at one point was ₹108.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Lenskart IPO