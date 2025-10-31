Lenskart IPO vs Studds Accessories IPO vs Orkla India IPO: What GMP signals about listing premium?

The primary market is lively with three mainboard IPOs currently available for subscription. Among these is the highly anticipated Lenskart IPO, alongside the Orkla India IPO and the Studds Accessories IPO. The Orkla India IPO, which closes today, appears to have captured the spotlight, particularly among non-institutional investors (NIIs). The Studds Accessories IPO stands out with a fully subscribed status, while the ever-popular Lenskart IPO is gaining momentum as investors evaluate the overall offering and discuss its valuations. Let’s take a closer look at the trends in grey market premiums and insights from experts.

Orkla India IPO GMP is ₹75. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orkla India share price was indicated at ₹805 apiece, which is 10.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹730.

Orkla India IPO

Studds Accessories IPO GMP today is ₹63. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Studds Accessories share price was indicated at ₹648 apiece, which is 10.77% higher than the IPO price of ₹585.

Studds Accessories IPO

Lenskart IPO GMP today is ₹70. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Lenskart share price was indicated at ₹472 apiece, which is 17.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹402.

Lenskart IPO

Orkla IPO vs Studds Accessories IPO vs Lenskart IPO - Which one should you buy? Arun Kejriwal, the founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, stated that the Orkla India IPO, Studds Accessories IPO, and Lenskart Solutions IPO cannot be directly compared.

According to Kejriwal, Orkla India specializes in spices and ready-to-eat foods and is going public as a brand owner, manufacturer, and marketeer. Studds produces helmets and faces limited competition, standing as a major player in its field. While there are three or four branded competitors, Studds still holds a larger market share compared to them. The industry benefits from favorable trends, particularly given the low penetration of helmets in the country. The business model is straightforward, and although its exports are modest, Studds is a reasonably sized player with a solid market share. Additionally, the IPO is being offered at a competitive price relative to the Nifty 50 and the market overall, though it is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) and smaller in scale compared to many other offerings.

For Orkla India, the issue size is considerably larger, around 1,600 crores, and it is also entirely an OFS. It could be deemed a bit pricey, especially given that the spices and ready-to-eat food sector is highly competitive, with no single firm enjoying a dominant market share.

Turning to Lenskart IPO, the grey market activity for its shares has been extremely volatile. The company holds a single-digit market share, and the business landscape is competitive. They are innovating by introducing a quality and affordability approach in a structured manner, with their unique selling proposition being a buy one, get one free offer, said Arun.

Lenskart IPO encompasses three main aspects: it functions as a specialized logistics company, operates as a tech-enabled firm, and provides eyewear products.

Now, regarding valuation, Lenskart IPO valuation is not cheap by any means; it is, in fact, on the higher side. We can evaluate this based on several metrics, including the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio derived from earnings per share (EPS) and the revenue compared to market capitalization.

The company’s revenue stands at approximately 6,500 crores, and at the upper end of its price range, it would be valued at around 70,000 crores, translating to a revenue multiple close to 10.5 or thereabouts.

“Among the options, Studds Accessories IPO emerges as the safest choice, resonating most with regard to pricing and valuation. Although the issue is small and lacks excessive hype, it features a clear-cut business model, suggesting limited risk. Consequently, potential gains in this company seem reliable. In contrast, the prospects for the others remain uncertain,” said Arun Kejriwal.

