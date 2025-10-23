Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal-led firm likely to announce price band, dates next week; 10 key risks to know

The Lenskart IPO price band and key dates are expected to be announced early next week, according to market sources. Eyewear retailer is all set to launch its IPO valued at ₹8,000-crore in early November, as per media reports.
This will mark the fourth-largest IPO of 2025, following Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics India. The main book-running managers for this offering include Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Avendus, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services. According to reports, the firm supported by Temasek and KKR, plans to further develop its presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities while enhancing its omnichannel strategy.
The Lenskart IPO will consist of a mix of new share issuances and an offer for sale of up to 13.23 crore shares. The company intends to generate up to ₹2,150 crore through the new share issuance. Co-founded by Peyush Bansal, the Lenskart IPO will be a fully book-built issue, with Bansal set to sell up to 2.05 crore shares. Co-founders Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi will also be selling stakes through the IPO.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Draft Red-Herring Prospectus (DRHP):
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.