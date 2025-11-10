Lenskart IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in the Indian stock market

Lenskart IPO Listing: Lenskart shares will be listed in the India stock market today, 10 November 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of the Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd received strong demand during the subscription period. Lenskart IPO listing date is 10 November 2025, Monday.

The public issue was open from October 31 to November 4, while the IPO allotment date was November 6. Lenskart IPO listing date is today, November 10, Monday, and the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, November 10, 2025, the equity shares of Lenskart Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further, the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, November 10, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Lenskart share listing today, investors watch out for the trends in grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price. Here’s what Lenskart IPO GMP today signals:

Lenskart IPO GMP Today The trend for Lenskart shares in the grey market is subdued. Lenskart IPO GMP today has fallen to ₹10 per share, according to market experts. This indicates that in the grey market, Lenskart shares are trading higher by ₹11 apiece than their issue price.

Lenskart IPO Listing Price Lenskart IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹412 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.5% to the issue price of ₹402 per share.

Analysts also expect Lenskart shares to see a muted or flat listing in the Indian stock market today.

“Despite the market buzz, the Lenskart IPO appears overhyped and overvalued. The grey market premium, once suggesting healthy listing gains of around 25%, has slumped sharply in recent days, pointing to growing caution among traders. At the upper price band, Lenskart trades at an eye-watering 235–260× FY25 earnings and around 70× EV/EBITDA, far above even mature consumer-tech peers. Margins remain thin, and profitability is still at a nascent stage. The company’s rapid expansion and omnichannel model offer promise, but the valuation already discounts years of execution risk,” said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

In an industry still fragmented and highly price-sensitive, this IPO looks more sentiment-driven than fundamentally compelling. While subscription numbers look spectacular, investors chasing listing gains may be in for muted returns. The excitement is real — but so are the risks, he added.

Ishan Tanna, Equity Research Analyst at Ashika Institutional Equity Research noted that the Lenskart IPO comes at a time when the market is increasingly cautious on high-growth, high-valuation consumer-tech names.

“Given the premium pricing, Lenskart IPO listing is likely to be subdued — possibly flat or within a narrow range of ±5–10%. However, the anchor book saw strong participation from marquee investors, which lends credibility to the offer. Over the longer term, Lenskart’s brand strength and scalability are not in question, but the IPO appears fully valued, and near-term performance may remain muted until earnings growth catches up with the market’s high expectations,” said Tanna.

Lenskart Solutions is a tech-driven and integrated eyewear company primarily designing and selling a wide range of eyewear products under multiple owned in-house brands and sub-brands. Lenskart operated a total of 2,806 stores (2,137 stores in India and 669 stores internationally) as of June 2025, and offered collections across 22 brands and sub-brands.

Lenskart IPO price band was ₹382 to ₹402 per share. The company raised ₹7,278.02 crore from the public issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.35 crore equity shares worth ₹2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 12.76 crore shares amounting to ₹5,128.02 crore.

Lenskart IPO was subscribed 28.26 times in total, NSE data showed.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal are the book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Lenskart IPO registrar.

Lenskart IPO listing date is 10 November 2025, Monday.