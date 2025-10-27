Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal, his sister Neha likely to earn over ₹825 crore profit from selling stake in OFS

Lenskart Solutions, an eyewear retailer, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 31. Lenskart IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹382-402 apiece, for which investors can apply for a minimum of 37 equity shares and multiples thereafter. The three-day bidding for the issue will conclude on Tuesday, November 4.

The company plans to raise ₹2,150 crore via fresh issue and IPO also includes an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.76 crore shares by present investors, which is less than the 13.2 crore shares mentioned in the draft papers.

The OFS will involve participation from both the promoters and institutional investors. Founder and CEO Peyush Bansal is set to sell up to 2.05 crore shares, anticipating a profit of ₹785.54 crore at the upper end of the price band, while Neha Bansal expects to gain ₹39.85 crore. Amit Chaudhary (up to 2,868,457 equity shares) and Sumeet Kapahi (up to 2,868,457 equity shares) will also sell smaller amounts of their holdings.

Details of the weighted average price at which Promoters and the Selling Shareholders acquired the Specified Securities in one year

Among the significant investors, SoftBank’s SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd is set to divest as many as 2.55 million shares, with additional selling stakeholders including Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, PI Opportunities Fund II (ChrysCapital), MacRitchie Investments (KKR), Alpha Wave Ventures, Schroders Capital, and TR Capital.

Peyush Bansal holds around a 10.3% stake in the company since its IPO in October 2025. This positions him as the largest individual stakeholder within the promoter group, with Neha Bansal his sister is trailing behind with a 7.61% stake.

Lenskart IPO Objectives As outlined in the RHP, Lenskart plans to utilize the proceeds from the ₹2,150-crore fresh issue in five main areas. Approximately ₹273 crore is designated for capital expenditures related to new company-owned (CoCo) stores across India, which will cover aspects like fit-outs, interiors, and setup expenses.

An additional ₹591 crore is set aside for lease and rental payments associated with these stores, reflecting the company's ambitious strategy for offline expansion.

Around ₹213 crore will be allocated to investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, encompassing AI-driven customer tools, backend systems, and salaries for its internal tech teams. Furthermore, ₹320 crore is planned for brand marketing and promotional efforts, both within India and in important international markets.

The remaining proceeds—up to 35% of the total issue size—are intended for potential inorganic acquisitions and general corporate needs. Lenskart indicated that these funds will be utilised over the next three years, and acquisition targets are yet to be determined.

The company noted that it will not benefit from any proceeds from the OFS, as those funds will be directed entirely to the selling shareholders.

Company details Lenskart is one of the largest omni-channel eyewear retailers in India, offering a wide range of fashionable and budget-friendly prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses through its online platform and extensive network of physical stores.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart began as an online eyewear service in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the prominent consumer brands within the country's eyewear industry.

The company has a presence in major cities, Tier-1, and Tier-2 locations, and also extends its operations internationally in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.