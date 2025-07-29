Lenskart IPO DRHP exposes an awkward detail about a promoter - His college degree is not traceable!

Lenskart IPO: As Lenskart filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today, one particular disclosure caught attention. The company revealed that the degree certificate and marksheets of one of its promoters, Sumeet Kapahi, are not traceable.

Sumeet Kapahi, who serves as Global Head of Sourcing at Lenskart, is one of the company’s promoters. The missing documents were mentioned under the risk factors section of the DRHP.

According to the details in the DRHP, Kapahi has been unable to trace the copies of his B.Com (Hons.) degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi.

“While he has written multiple emails and a letter to the concerned university requesting for a copy of his degree certificate, and has applied for copies of the marksheets on the portal of the university on its website as well, a response from the university is awaited. There is no assurance that the university will respond to such emails and letters in a timely manner, or at all,” the filing further added.

The company also added that there can be no assurances that he will be able to trace the relevant documents pertaining to his educational qualifications in future or at all.

Who is Sumeet Kapahi? According to the company's website, Kapahi is one of the co-founders of Lenskart, along with Peyush Bansal, Amit Choudhary, Neha Bansal and Ramneek Khurana.

He was the third one to join hands with Peeyush and Choudhary. Kapahi has an extensive background in working with global eyewear brands. Prior to joining Lenkart in 2011, he was previously associated with Ray-Ban Sun Optics India Limited.

At Lenskart, Kapahi is responsible for developing, planning sourcing strategies, managing supplier relationships and driving cost optimisation for the company.

Sumeet Kapahi's Remuneration Details According to the DRHP, Kapahi was paid a compensation of ₹2.246 crore in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

This included provisions for incentives amounting to ₹50 lakh, payable in FY26.

How much stake is Sumeet Kapahi selling in Lenskart IPO? Kapahi is looking to sell up to 2,868,457 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each via the OFs. He is one of the promoters selling shareholders in the IPO. Kapahi had acquired the company stock at an average weighted cost of ₹8.11 per share.

Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, and Amit Chaudhary are the other promoters selling shareholders. Meanwhile, SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Limited, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Limited, PI Opportunities Fund – II, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd., Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP, are the investors looking to offload stake via the OFS.

About Lenksart IPO Lenskart IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares, totalling up to ₹2,150 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 132,288,941 equity shares.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement amounting to ₹430 crore before submitting the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), which, if executed, would reduce the fresh issue size.

The company plans to use the funds for setting up new CoCo stores in India, investing in technology and cloud infra along with brand marketing and pursuing unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

