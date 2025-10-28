Lenskart Solutions IPO: From key risks to financials — 10 things from the RHP that investors should know

Lenskart Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions will open for bidding on Friday, October 31, with a target to raise ₹7,278 crore.

Lenskart IPO price band has been fixed at ₹382-402 per share. Ahead of the issue opening, Lenskart shares are enjoying a decent grey market premium (GMP). Lenskart IPO GMP today is ₹111, signalling a 27.61% premium over the upper end of the issue price.

Lenskart IPO: 10 key things from RHP Here are key things that investors should know ahead of Lenskart IPO:

1. Lenskart IPO key dates Lenskart IPO will open for bidding on October 31 and conclude on November 4. The bidding for anchor investors would open a day prior, on October 30. Lenskart shares will make their debut on the stock exchanges on November 10.

2. Lenskart IPO structure The issue comprises a fresh share sale of ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale of 12.7 crore shares.

3. Who is selling stake via Lenskart OFS? Several shareholders are selling stake in Lenskart OFS, including promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. Other investor selling shareholders include SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Limited, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP.

4. Lenskart IPO objective Lenskart plans to use the fresh proceeds from the share sale for capex towards setting up new CoCo stores in India, investing in technology and cloud infra, brand marketing and promotion, unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Particulars Amount ( ₹ million) Capital expenditure towards setup of new CoCo stores in India 2,726.22 Expenditure for lease/rent/license agreement payments for CoCo stores operated by the Company in India 5,914.40 Investment in technology and cloud infrastructure 2,133.75 Brand marketing and business promotion expenses to enhance brand awareness 3,200.63 Unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes [●]#

5. Lenskart financials During the Financial Years 2025, 2024 and 2023, Lenskart had revenue from operations amounting to ₹66,525.17 million, ₹54,277.03 million and ₹37,880.28 million, respectively, reflecting period-on-period growth of 22.57% between Financial Years 2025 and 2024, and 43.29% between Financial Year 2024 and 2023.

Meanwhile, in profitability terms, the firm swung to black in Fiscal 2025, with a profit of ₹297.3 crore as against a loss of ₹10.15 crore and ₹63.75 crore.

6. Lenskart market share According to the Redseer Report, Lenskart is the largest seller of prescription eyeglasses in terms of volumes sold in India in the Financial Year 2025, among organised retailers. The company has also expanded into select international markets, including Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

7. Lenskart has stores in 415 cities As of June 30, 2025, Lenskart operated 2,137 stores across 415 cities in India, ranging from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and Bhuj to Tinsukia, and 669 stores across 145 cities outside India. It has added 1,552 new stores globally during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the last three Financial Years.

8. Industry outlook India is one of the fastest-growing retail markets, driven by urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and a technology-proficient young population. The eyewear market in India is projected to expand at approximately 13% CAGR, reaching ₹1,483 billion (approximately US$17.2 billion) by the Financial Year 2030.

9. Lenskart IPO risks The cost of raw materials consumed constitutes a significant portion of our expenses (~25%) and delays, interruptions or reduction in the supply of raw materials to manufacture our prescription eyeglasses or fluctuations in the prices of raw materials could adversely affect the business of the company.

Additionally, the Directorate of Enforcement, Gurugram, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, had requested Lenskart for certain information and documents. "While we have provided such requested documents, we cannot assure you that no regulatory or other actions will be initiated against our Company in the future," said the company.

10. Lenskart IPO BRLMs Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.