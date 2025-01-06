Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment: Following the closure of the initial public offer (IPO) of Leo Dry Fruits and Spices, the focus has shifted to its allotment.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment date is January 6. Investors who applied for the IPO can check the allotment status on the registrar Bigshare Services' website or on BSE.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO was an SME issue that ran between January 1 to January. The issue priced at ₹51-52 per share looked to raise ₹25.12 crore at the upper price band. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO was a fresh share sale of 48.30 lakh shares.

By the end of the third day, Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO had been subscribed 181.77 times, with the retail portion booked 154.5 times and the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 394.59 times. The segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers was booked 68.06 times.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO Allotment Status To check Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment on Bigshare Services' website, investors need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to Bigshare Services website by following this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Click on any of the three server links

Step 3: Select Leo Dry Fruits and Spices from the dropdown

Step 4: Select either of the options from selection type - Application No, Beneficiary ID or PAN Card No

Step 5: Enter Captcha and click Submit

To check Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment on BSE website, investors need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to BSE's website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select the issue type as Equity

Step 3: Select the IPO name from dropdown

Step 4: Enter either the application number or PAN number

Step 5: Select 'I'm not a Robot' and hit Search

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO GMP Today Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO grey market premium (GMP) today was ₹20. This means that Leo Dry Fruits and Spices shares are trading ₹20 higher than the IPO price in the grey market.