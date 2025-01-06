Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment to be out soon. Steps to check status & latest GMP

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment to be out soon. Steps to check status & latest GMP

Saloni Goel

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment is set for January 6. Investors can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services or BSE. The IPO was subscribed 181.77 times, with a grey market premium of 20, indicating a potential listing price of 72.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment date is January 6.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment: Following the closure of the initial public offer (IPO) of Leo Dry Fruits and Spices, the focus has shifted to its allotment.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment date is January 6. Investors who applied for the IPO can check the allotment status on the registrar Bigshare Services' website or on BSE.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO was an SME issue that ran between January 1 to January. The issue priced at 51-52 per share looked to raise 25.12 crore at the upper price band. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO was a fresh share sale of 48.30 lakh shares.

By the end of the third day, Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO had been subscribed 181.77 times, with the retail portion booked 154.5 times and the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 394.59 times. The segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers was booked 68.06 times.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO Allotment Status

To check Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment on Bigshare Services' website, investors need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to Bigshare Services website by following this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Click on any of the three server links

Step 3: Select Leo Dry Fruits and Spices from the dropdown

Step 4: Select either of the options from selection type - Application No, Beneficiary ID or PAN Card No

Step 5: Enter Captcha and click Submit

To check Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment on BSE website, investors need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to BSE's website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select the issue type as Equity

Step 3: Select the IPO name from dropdown

Step 4: Enter either the application number or PAN number

Step 5: Select 'I'm not a Robot' and hit Search

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO GMP Today

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO grey market premium (GMP) today was 20. This means that Leo Dry Fruits and Spices shares are trading 20 higher than the IPO price in the grey market.

At the current GMP and issue price of 52, Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO could list at 72, a premium of 38%.

