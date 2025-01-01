Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO opened for subscription on January 1 and closes on January 3. The ₹ 25 crore SME IPO offers 48.30 lakh shares at ₹ 51-52 each, with 50% reserved for QIBs and 35% for retail investors. Allotment expected on January 6.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Leo Dry Fruits and Spices opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 1, and will remain so until Friday, January 3. The ₹25 crore SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 48.30 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each. The current grey market trends indicate that the company's shares could be listed at par.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO subscription status The subscription status of this SME IPO will be updated after 10 AM on Wednesday.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO details 1. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO GMP: According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Leo Dry Fruits and Spices shares around 9:40 AM on Wednesday was nil. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at par.

2. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 1, and will conclude on Friday, January 3.

3. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share.

4. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO size: The company intends to raise ₹25.12 crore from the issue, which it will use to meet working capital requirements, marketing activities and general corporate purposes.

5. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the BSE SME IPO comprises 2,000 company shares.

6. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO reservation: As much as 50 per cent of the net issue is reserved for QIBs, while 35 per cent of the net issue is reserved for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent of the issue is reserved for NIIs.

7. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Monday, January 6. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Tuesday, January 7, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get the refund on the same day.

8. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO.

9. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Wednesday, January 8.

10. Leo Dry Fruits and Spices business overview: According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) of the company, it manufactures, processes, trades and markets a wide range of spices, dry fruits and other grocery products under the brand name "VANDU" and frozen/semi-fried products under the brand name "FRYD".

"Our company is currently engaged in supplying various whole spices and blended spices under the spices category, plain, roasted and flavoured dry fruits under the dry fruits category and ghee, various types of seasoning, chiz bites, poppy seeds, sesame seeds and many more under other grocery products category in different packaging sizes," said the company.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) for FY22 stood at ₹7.90 lakh, which rose to ₹3.63 crore in FY23 and ₹6.64 crore in FY24.

