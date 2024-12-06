LG Electronics' India arm readies for IPO, files draft papers with SEBI

LG Electronics' Indian arm has filed for an IPO to sell 101.8 million shares, aiming to raise $1 billion to $1.5 billion and achieve a valuation of about $13 billion. Major competitors include Whirlpool India and Samsung's Indian arm.

Upcoming IPO: South Korea giant LG Electronics' Indian arm on Friday, December 6 filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), wherein the parent firm is looking to sell 101.8 million shares.

This comes two months after Hyundai Motor India Limited, another South Korean firm, launched the biggest-ever Indian IPO worth $3.3 billion in October.

LG may seek to raise $1 billion to $1.5 billion from the share sale, which could give LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. a valuation of about $13 billion, as per an earlier report by Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citi are among its lead book-running managers while KFin Technologies is the registrar.