LG Electronics India IPO to open next week: From key dates to offer details — Here are 10 things to know

Upcoming IPO: LG Electronics India's initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open for public subscription next week, in October 2025, as the South Korean company's India arm plans to raise funds from the Indian stock market.

Gurugram-based LG Electronics India is a subsidiary firm of the South Korean multinational company LG Electronics Inc., which deals in designing and manufacturing a wide range of consumer electrical products, including household appliances.

From key dates to offer details, check out the top 10 things to know about LG Electronics India IPO before the issue opens for public bidding next week. The company filed its final RHP with the market regulator, Sebi, on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

Here are 10 things to know from the RHP 1. LG Electronics India IPO dates: LG Electronics India IPO is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, and is scheduled to close its bidding round after the final day on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

2. LG Electronics India IPO offer details: According to the RHP data, the company is offering a book built issue comprising entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of up to 10,18,15,859 or more than 10 crore equity shares at a face value of ₹10 per share.

However, there is no fresh issue component in the public offer.

3. LG Electronics India IPO promoter details: LG Electronics India's parent company, LG Electronics Inc., is the promoter selling stakeholder in the electronic equipment maker through the IPO round.

LG Electronics Inc. is looking to sell up to 10,18,15,859 equity shares of face value of ₹10 apiece.

4. LG Electronics India IPO objective: As this is an entire offer for sale (OFS) public issue, the proceeds raised from the Indian stock market will entirely go towards the promoter selling stake via the IPO round. The company will not receive any funds from the LG Electronics India IPO.

5. LG Electronics India IPO anchor date: The LG Electronics India IPO is set to hold its anchor book round for marquee investors one day ahead of the public bidding day. The anchor round is set to be held on Monday, 6 October 2025.

6. LG Electronics India IPO allotment and listing date: According to Chittorgarh data, the LG Electronics India IPO is expected to allot their shares to investors on Friday, 10 October 2025, while the shares are estimated to be listed on the BSE and NSE indices on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

7. LG Electronics India IPO reservations: The company plans to allocate not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while not less than 35% to the retail investors and 15% to the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion.

8. LG Electronics India IPO book runner & registrar: Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt. Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd, and BofA Securities India Ltd, are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the offer.

9. LG Electronics India's source of revenues: The RHP data shows that the company earned 78.37% of its revenue from its ‘Home Appliance and Air Solution division’, earning ₹4,908.23 crore as of the end of the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The company earned the remaining 21.63% revenues from its ‘Home Entertainment division’, earning ₹1,354.708 crore as of the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

10. LG Electronics India net profits: As of the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the net profit stood at ₹513.255 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹679.646 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

LG Electronics India earned ₹2,203.348 crore in net profits in the financial year ended 2024-25, according to the RHP data.

