LG Electronics India IPO: Lower valuation, strong profits—will investors bite?
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 06 Oct 2025, 11:09 am IST
Summary
LG Electronics India is priced at 35x P/E—far below rivals—giving investors a chance to buy a debt-free quality franchise at a rare value.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
LG Electronics India is set to launch a ₹11,605 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, one of the largest consumer-sector listings in recent years alongside Swiggy. The entire issue—a 15% stake sale by its Korean parent—comes amid a crowded IPO calendar and muted market sentiment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story