LG Electronics India IPO: Lower valuation, strong profits—will investors bite?

LG India reported a 7.1% median net profit margin between FY23 and FY25, outperforming all of its competitors. Analysts note that over the past 28 years, LG has cemented its position as a market leader across premium categories in key household appliances such as OLED televisions, front-load washing machines, and five-star inverter air conditioners. This has not only protected margins through pricing power but also lifted sales in the premium category, as Indian consumers have been increasingly opting for higher-end products, aided by easy financing options.