LG Electronics IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

LG Electronics IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of consumer electronics manufacturer LG Electronics India Ltd received stellar demand and was subscribed by over 54 times. As the IPO bidding process has ended, investors now focus on LG Electronics IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 10 October 2025.

The company launched its three-day public issue from October 7 to October 9. LG Electronics IPO allotment date is likely today, October 10, and the IPO listing date is October 14. LG Electronics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

LG Electronics IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the credit of equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on October 13.

Investors can check LG Electronics IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the LG IPO registrar.

In order to do LG Electronics IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check LG Electronics IPO allotment status online.

LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘LG Electronics India Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your LG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘LG Electronics Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your LG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘LG Electronics Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your LG Electronics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

LG Electronics IPO GMP Today LG Electronics India shares are commanding a stellar grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, LG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹365 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, LG Electronics shares are trading higher by ₹365 apiece than their issue price.

LG Electronics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹1,505 apiece, which is at a strong premium of 32% to the IPO price of ₹1,140 per share.

LG Electronics IPO Details

LG Electronics IPO Subscription Status, Details The public issue was open from Tuesday, October 7, to Thursday, October 9. LG Electronics IPO allotment date is likely today, October 10, Friday, while the IPO listing date is October 14, Tuesday, and LG Electronics shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹11,607.01 crore from the book-building issue which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share.

LG Electronics IPO has been subscribed 54.02 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 3.55 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 22.45 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 166.51 times subscription.

Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the LG Electronics IPO registrar.