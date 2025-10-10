LG Electronics IPO allotment LIVE: Check steps to track status — GMP jumps to fresh high, signals 34% listing pop

Live Updates

LG Electronics IPO allotment LIVE: Following a bumper demand for the LG Electronics IPO, investor focus has now shifted to its allotment status. LG Electronics IPO allotment date is set as today, October 10.

Saloni Goel
Updated10 Oct 2025, 10:00:00 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO allotment LIVE: LG Electronics' initial public offering (IPO) concluded on Thursday, October 9, witnessing a massive demand from all categories of investors. And now the investor focus is on its allotment status, which is slated to be finalised today.

At the end of the third day, LG Electronics IPO garnered bids for 3,85,32,39,416 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, translating into a subscription status of 54.02 times.

The 11,607-crore LG Electronics IPO was priced at 1,080 to 1,140 per share, valuing the company around 77,400 crore at the upper end.

LG Electronics IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares by the South Korea-based parent. Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, no proceeds from the stake sale will be received by the company, but will go to its promoter.

After Hyundai last year, LG Electronics is the second South Korean company to list on the Indian stock market.

LG Electronics IPO GMP today stood at 383, its highest ever. Earlier, its GMP touched a peak of 323, a day prior to the opening. At the prevailing GMP and the upper end of the IPO price band, LG Electronics share price could list at 1523, a premium of 33.60%.

LG Electronics shares are expected to make their stock market debut on October 14.

10 Oct 2025, 10:00:00 AM IST

LG Electronics IPO allotment LIVE: Issue ends with bumper 54x bids

At the end of the third day, the electronics company's share sale garnered bids for 3,85,32,39,416 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, translating into a subscription status of 54.02 times. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 166.51 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 22.44 times, while the portion meant for retail investors and employees attracted 3.54 times and 7.62 times subscription, respectively.

10 Oct 2025, 09:38:46 AM IST

LG Electronics IPO GMP today stood at 383, its highest ever. Earlier, its GMP touched a peak of 323, a day prior to the opening. At the prevailing GMP and the upper end of the IPO price band, LG Electronics share price could list at 1523, a premium of 33.60%.

