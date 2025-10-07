LG Electronics IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status to review. Good or bad bet for investors?

LG Electronics IPO Day 1: The initial public offering is set to hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until October 9, 2025. Following the Hyundai India IPO, this will be the second South Korean company to offload its shareholding through the Indian primary market. India's leading home appliances and consumer electronics company has announced the LG Electronics IPO price band for at ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹11,607.01 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

LG Electronics IPO GMP today Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market. According to market observers, the LG Electronics share price is quoting at a premium of ₹250 in the grey market today. This means the LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is ₹250, which is ₹22 higher than Monday's LG Electronics IPO GMP of ₹228. Market experts suggested that the trend reversal in the Indian stock market could be a possible reason for the rise in grey market sentiment regarding the LG Electronics IPO.

LG Electronics IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "LG Electronics India Limited exhibits market dominance and exceptional financial efficiency, driven by: Industry Leadership: Holds the No. 1 market share across key appliance categories. Robust Financials: Sustained, healthy revenue growth (e.g., ₹21,352 Crore in FY24) and high profitability with a nil debt capital structure. We recommend that investors seeking exposure to a market-dominant, financially sound company poised for sustainable, long-term growth in the Indian consumption story consider SUBSCRIBING for a medium-to-long-term perspective."

BP Equities has also suggested applying to the mainboard issue, saying, "The company has consistently demonstrated superior profitability and return ratios relative to industry peers, reflecting the effectiveness of its business model. With strong operational metrics, an expanding product portfolio, and strategic initiatives targeting both B2C and B2B segments, LGEIL is well-positioned to sustain growth, strengthen profitability, and drive long-term growth in India’s dynamic home appliances and consumer electronics market. At the upper price band of ₹247, the company is valued at a P/E multiple of 35.1x FY25 earnings. We, thus, recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for this issue."

Adroit Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, Canara Bank Securities, Centrum Wealth Management, Choice Broking, Dolat Analysis and Research, GEPL Capital, ICICI Direct, SBI Capital Securities, SMIFS, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' rating to the LG Electronics IPO.

LG Electronics IPO details India's leading players in home appliances and consumer electronics company aims to raise ₹11,607.01 crore from its public issue, which is entirely OFS. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 13 company shares.

The most likely LG Electronics IPO allotment date is 10 October 2025. The most likely LG Electronics IPO listing date is 14 October 2025.

KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. Morgan Stanley India, J.P. Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed as the book-running lead managers of the public issue.

The market capitalisation of the LG Electronics IPO is ₹77,380.05 crore. As of March 31, 2025, the company's PAT margin stood at 8.95%, the EBITDA margin was approximately 12.75%, and the price-to-book value was slightly above 13. The company has reported growth in its top and bottom lines for the last three fiscal years.

