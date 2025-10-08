LG Electronics IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status, date, price to review. Apply or not?

LG Electronics IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India Limited entered the Indian primary market on October 7, 2025, and will remain open for bidding until October 9, 2025. India's leading home appliances and consumer electronics company has announced the LG Electronics IPO price band at ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹11,607.01 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

LG Electronics IPO GMP today According to market observers, the LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is ₹318, which is ₹68 higher than yesterday's LG Electronics IPO GMP of ₹250. Market observers suggested that an improvement in the secondary market bias and a strong LG Electronics IPO subscription status after the first day's bidding could be the reason for the positive sentiment in the grey market.

LG Electronics IPO subscription status By 10:15 AM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 1.23 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.95 times, and the NII segment had been filled 2.87 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 0.49 times.

LG Electronics IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the Tata Capital IPO, Anand Rathi research says, "On the valuation front, based on annualised FY26 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 37.6 times, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹7,73,801 million, making the issue appear to be reasonably priced. With strong legacy brand recognition and market leadership across multiple consumer durables products, along with in-house production capacity among peers in India, it has become a giant in the industry. Hence, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue."

Choice Broking has also assigned a 'buy' rating to the public issue, stating, "At the upper end of its price band, LG India is valued at a P/E of 38.0x (TTM EPS ₹30) and EV/Sales of 3.0x, trading at a discount to its industry peers. Given its market leadership, strong brand, robust growth prospects, and strategic expansion into high-potential B2B segments, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand. Thus, we recommend a “SUBSCRIBE” rating."

Lakshmishree Investment, BP Equities, Aditya Birla Money, Adroit Financial Services, Arihant Capital, Canara Bank Securities, LKP Securities, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Tata Capital IPO.

LG Electronics IPO details India's leading players in home appliances and consumer electronics company aims to raise ₹11,607.01 crore from its public issue, which is entirely OFS. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 13 company shares.

The most likely LG Electronics IPO allotment date is 10 October 2025. The most likely LG Electronics IPO listing date is 14 October 2025.

KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. Morgan Stanley India, J.P. Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed as the book-running lead managers of the public issue.

The market capitalisation of the LG Electronics IPO is ₹77,380.05 crore. As of March 31, 2025, the company's PAT margin stood at 8.95%, the EBITDA margin was approximately 12.75%, and the price-to-book value was slightly above 13. The company has reported growth in its top and bottom lines for the last three fiscal years.