LG Electronics IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review to allotment date. Apply or not?

LG Electronics IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India Limited opened on October 7, 2025, and will remain open for bidding until October 9, 2025. This means investors have only one day to apply for the LG Electronics IPO. India's leading home appliances and consumer electronics company has announced the IPO price band for LG Electronics at ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹11,607.01 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

LG Electronics IPO GMP today According to market observers, LG Electronics' IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is ₹298, which is ₹14 lower than yesterday's LG Electronics IPO GMP of ₹312. They said that the dip in the LG Electronics IPO GMP can be attributed to the profit booking trigger in the secondary market. They noted that the dip in the LG Electronics IPO GMP today is negligible, as the grey market is still showcasing a robust return for potential investors.

LG Electronics IPO subscription status By 5 PM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 3.32 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 1.90 times, and the NII segment had been filled 7.60 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 2.59 times.

LG Electronics IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, Sharekhan says, "LG Electronics has a leading market share in home appliances and the consumer electronics market in India. The company, along with its market leadership, boasts strong parent backing (LG Electronics Inc.), a large distribution network, a strong brand image, the largest manufacturing facilities, and a healthy fundamental profile. Considering the company’s diversified portfolio, largest distribution network, strong brand image and global parent support, we see the issue is fairly valued at 35x FY25EPS and assign a Subscribe rating for the issue."

Advising investors to apply for the public issue despite being an entirely OFS, Ventura Securities said, "LG Electronics India Limited reported consistent revenue growth, with FY25 revenue growing at 14.1% to ₹24,367 cr., reflecting its strong market position in the consumer electronics and home appliances segments. Despite this growth, the company faces margin pressures due to intense competition in the Indian market. In FY25, the company reported an EBITDA/Net Profit of ₹3,110 cr./ ₹2,203 cr., with margins of around 12.8%/9.0%, driven by efficiency improvements and premium product offerings. The company's balance sheet remains stable, supported by its parent; however, it relies on imported components and global supply chains. LG Electronics India will not utilise the IPO proceeds but will help the promoter unlock value from its investment in the company."

Lakshmishree Investment, BP Equities, Aditya Birla Money, Adroit Financial Services, Arihant Capital, Anand Rathi, Canara Bank Securities, LKP Securities, Cholamandalam Securities, and many other brokerages have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the LG Electronics IPO.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

LG Electronics IPO details India's leading players in home appliances and consumer electronics company aims to raise ₹11,607.01 crore from its public issue, which is entirely OFS. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 13 company shares.

The most likely LG Electronics IPO allotment date is 10 October 2025. The most likely LG Electronics IPO listing date is 14 October 2025.

KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. Morgan Stanley India, J.P. Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed as the book-running lead managers of the public issue.

The market capitalisation of the LG Electronics IPO is ₹77,380.05 crore. As of March 31, 2025, the company's PAT margin stood at 8.95%, the EBITDA margin was approximately 12.75%, and the price-to-book value was slightly above 13. The company has reported growth in its top and bottom lines for the last three fiscal years.