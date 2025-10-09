LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: GMP rises to ₹300! Issue booked 4.5x so far — Last day to apply today

LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: The ₹11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics, which opened on October 7, will conclude today, October 9. LG Electronics IPO price band has been fixed at ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share, valuing the company around ₹77,400 crore at the upper end.
This is the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.
LG Electronics IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15 per cent stake, by the South Korea-based parent.
LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company manufactures and sells products, including washing machines, refrigerators, LED TV panels, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves.
LG Electronics IPO GMP
The grey market premium for LG Electronics witnessed a further uptick. As of today, LG Electronics IPO GMP is ₹300. At the prevailing levels, LG Electronics' IPO listing could occur at ₹1440, a premium of 26.32% over the upper end of the price band.
LG Electronics shares are expected to make their stock market debut on October 14.
Advertisement
Follow updates here:
9 Oct 2025, 11:00:41 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Lakshmishree says subscribe from a medium-to-long-term perspective. Here's why
We believe that LG Electronics India Limited, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, offers a highly compelling investment proposition in India’s high-growth consumer market. The company is strategically positioned as the undisputed market leader, ready to capitalize on rising middle-class incomes, urbanization, and low product penetration.
LG Electronics India Limited exhibits market dominance and exceptional financial efficiency, driven by: Industry Leadership: Holds the No. 1 market share across key appliance categories. Robust Financials: Sustained, healthy revenue growth (e.g., ₹21,352 Cr in FY24) and high profitability with a nil-debt capital structure.
The company’s strategic focus is on accelerating high-margin growth by emphasizing premium products, the B2B segment (e.g., HVAC), and new recurring revenue streams — all supported by its vast, localized manufacturing and distribution ecosystem.
We recommend that investors seeking exposure to a market-dominant, financially sound company poised for sustainable, long-term growth in the Indian consumption story consider SUBSCRIBING to the issue from a medium-to-long-term perspective.
Advertisement
9 Oct 2025, 10:42:02 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Issue booked over 4x so far
LG Electronics IPO was subscribed 4.21 times so far on the third day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 30,05,73,143 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer. Here's how different segments were booked:
QIB: 2.61x
NII: 10.97x
Retail: 2.23x
Employee: 4.79x
9 Oct 2025, 10:22:48 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Details of LG Electronics IPO at a glance
9 Oct 2025, 10:13:57 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: IPO attractively priced, says Bonanza analyst
LG Electronics India demonstrates a strong financial profile with FY25 ROE of 37% and ROCE of 43%, supported by its dominant position in consumer durables, robust 13% EBITDA margins, and consistent profit expansion. Its extensive manufacturing base and nationwide distribution network enhance scalability and growth visibility. The IPO appears attractively priced at a trailing PE of ~35x, reasonable against peers, with proceeds directed toward capacity expansion and market growth.
— Views by Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza
Advertisement
9 Oct 2025, 10:05:11 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Issue opens for 3rd and final day of bidding
LG Electronics IPO opened for last and final day of susbcription. Investors can apply for the IPO as of 5 pm today.
9 Oct 2025, 09:49:39 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Issue entirely an OFS; company to not receive any funds
LG Electronics' ₹11607 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale, meaning no proceeds from the share sale will go to the company. All the funds raised will be received by the selling shareholders.
9 Oct 2025, 09:38:15 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Anand Rathi recommends ‘Subscribe’ tag for IPO
LG Electronics India Ltd’s leadership in India’s home appliances and consumer electronics industry is driven by a combination of its strong brand equity, pioneering innovation, extensive distribution reach, robust manufacturing infrastructure, and long-standing supplier relationships — all backed by the global strength and technological capabilities of LG Electronics Inc.
On the valuation front, based on annualized FY26 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 37.6 times, and a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹7,73,801 million, making the issue appear to be reasonably priced.
Looking at strong legacy brand recognition with market leadership across multiple consumer durables products, along with in-house production capacity among peers in India, makes it a giant in the industry.
Hence, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue.
Advertisement
9 Oct 2025, 09:35:17 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: LG Electronics IPO GMP jumps to ₹300
The grey market premium for LG Electronics witnessed a further uptick. As of today, LG Electronics IPO GMP is ₹300. At the prevailing levels, LG Electronics' IPO listing could occur at ₹1440, a premium of 26.32% over the upper end of the price band.
On Wednesday, LG Electronics IPO GMP was ₹298. However, it was tad lower than ₹318 witnessed on the first day of bidding.
9 Oct 2025, 09:29:24 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Issue booked 3.32x at the end of second day
LG Electronics India IPO received 3.32 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO got bids for 23,70,85,836 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The quota for non-institutional investors received 7.60 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.59 times, while the portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 1.90 times subscription.