LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: GMP rises to ₹300! Issue booked 4.5x so far — Last day to apply today

LG Electronics IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: The ₹11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics, which opened on October 7, will conclude today, October 9. LG Electronics IPO price band has been fixed at ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share, valuing the company around ₹77,400 crore at the upper end.

This is the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.

LG Electronics IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15 per cent stake, by the South Korea-based parent.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company manufactures and sells products, including washing machines, refrigerators, LED TV panels, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves.

LG Electronics IPO GMP

The grey market premium for LG Electronics witnessed a further uptick. As of today, LG Electronics IPO GMP is ₹300. At the prevailing levels, LG Electronics' IPO listing could occur at ₹1440, a premium of 26.32% over the upper end of the price band.

LG Electronics shares are expected to make their stock market debut on October 14.