LG Electronics IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 28% listing gains. Check review, subscription status, more.

LG Electronics IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of South Korea's LG conglomerate, is set to open for subscription on October 7 and will close on October 9. LG Electronics IPO price band has been established at ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share, which values the company at approximately ₹77,400 crore at the upper price point.

LG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹318. This indicates LG Electronics share price were trading at a premium of ₹318 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

LG Electronics IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15% of the stake held by the South Korean parent company. As the public issue is fully an OFS, LG Electronics India will not receive any proceeds from the IPO; instead, the funds raised will go to its parent company.

LG Electronics India is a prominent player in the home appliances and consumer electronics sectors, catering to both B2C and B2B customers domestically and internationally.

The company offers a range of products, including washing machines, refrigerators, LED TV panels, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves. It operates manufacturing units located in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Pune.

