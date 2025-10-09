LG Electronics vs Canara Robeco IPO vs Rubicon Research IPO: What GMP, experts signal about listing gain?

The LG Electronics IPO is closing today, while both the Rubicon Research IPO and the Canara Robeco IPO are launching today, demonstrating that the IPO market continues to maintain its vibrancy. Additionally, as the Tata Capital IPO allotment is set for today, the primary market is quite dynamic. Let’s examine how investors can approach these opportunities to maximize their benefits.

The primary market continues to witness strong momentum with three notable offerings — Canara Robeco AMC IPO, Rubicon Research IPO, and LG Electronics India IPO — each appealing to different investor profiles.

Kalp Jain, research analyst, INVasset PMS, said that Canara Robeco AMC, one of India’s oldest mutual fund houses, has seen steady growth in assets under management driven by rising retail participation. While valuations appear slightly elevated, the business remains well positioned to benefit from the growing financialisation trend and expansion of the mutual fund ecosystem.

Rubicon Research, is attracting stronger investor sentiment supported by consistent earnings, healthy margins, and a focused formulation business catering to global clients.

Overall, Rubicon Research stands out for investors seeking high-growth opportunities, Canara Robeco AMC appeals to those preferring steady and brand-backed compounding.

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities said that for investors seeking both short-term listing gains and long-term growth potential, we believe LG Electronics India IPO offers an attractive entry into India’s leading home appliances and consumer electronics company.

The IPO provides Indian investors a rare opportunity to participate in the long-term growth journey of a global consumer electronics giant. At the upper end of the price band, the valuation appears reasonable when compared to domestic listed peers, many of which are trading at significantly higher multiples.

Additionally, strong tailwinds such as the ongoing festive season, GST-related benefits, and rising consumer incomes are expected to drive robust growth in the home appliances and electronics sector, supporting the company’s performance in the coming quarters.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

Rubicon Research IPO GMP today Rubicon Research IPO GMP today is ₹98. This indicates Rubicon Research share price is trading at a premium of ₹98 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rubicon Research is indicated at ₹583 apiece, which is 20.21% higher than the IPO price of ₹485.

Considering the grey market trends from the past eight sessions, the IPO GMP has shown an upward trend today, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹98, as per expert opinions.

Rubicon Research IPO

Canara Robeco IPO GMP today Canara Robeco IPO GMP today is ₹35. This indicates Canara Robeco share price is trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canara Robeco is indicated at ₹301 apiece, which is 13.16% higher than the IPO price of ₹266.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past five sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upward and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹35, as per industry experts.

Canara Robeco IPO

LG IPO GMP today LG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹300. This indicates LG Electronics share price is trading at a premium of ₹300 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of LG Electronics is ₹1,440 apiece, which is 26.32% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,140.

According to the grey market activities from the last nine sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹145, while the highest GMP has reached ₹318, as per analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

LG Electronics IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.