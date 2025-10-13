LG Electronics IPO LIVE Updates: GMP signals 33% listing pop ahead of market debut tomorrow

LG Electronics IPO LIVE Updates: LG Electronics IPO shares will list on the Indian stock market tomorrow, October 14. Ahead of the listing, investors are keenly tracking the grey market premium (GMP).

According to investorgain.com, the LG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹370. While it is a tad lower than its peak of above ₹400, it is still signalling a listing gain of 32.46% for the IPO investors. As per the GMP and issue price, LG Electronics share price could list at ₹1510.

LG Electronics IPO Subscription Status

LG Electronics IPO witnessed an overwhelming response, receiving 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding. The surge in demand was largely driven by strong interest from institutional investors.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares, compared to 7,13,34,320 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw the highest interest, getting subscribed 166.51 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 22.44 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 3.54 times.

The IPO, worth ₹11,607 crore, was offered in a price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share, valuing the company at around ₹77,400 crore at the upper end of the range.

LG Electronics India is expected to make its stock market debut on October 14.