LG Electronics IPO LIVE Updates: GMP signals 33% listing pop ahead of market debut tomorrow

LG Electronics IPO LIVE Updates: Following a bumper IPO and completion of allotment, investor focus has now shifted to the listing of the LG Electronics IPO. The grey market signals a robust debut for IPO investors.

Saloni Goel
Updated13 Oct 2025, 10:05:20 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO LIVE Updates: LG Electronics IPO shares will list on the Indian stock market tomorrow, October 14. Ahead of the listing, investors are keenly tracking the grey market premium (GMP).

According to investorgain.com, the LG Electronics IPO GMP today is 370. While it is a tad lower than its peak of above 400, it is still signalling a listing gain of 32.46% for the IPO investors. As per the GMP and issue price, LG Electronics share price could list at 1510.

LG Electronics IPO Subscription Status

LG Electronics IPO witnessed an overwhelming response, receiving 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding. The surge in demand was largely driven by strong interest from institutional investors.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares, compared to 7,13,34,320 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw the highest interest, getting subscribed 166.51 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 22.44 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 3.54 times.

The IPO, worth 11,607 crore, was offered in a price band of 1,080 to 1,140 per share, valuing the company at around 77,400 crore at the upper end of the range.

LG Electronics India is expected to make its stock market debut on October 14.

Follow updates here:
13 Oct 2025, 10:05:20 AM IST

LG Electronics IPO LIVE Updates: When will shares of LG Electronics list?

LG Electronics IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, October 10. Today, October 13, the shares will be credited to the demat account and refunds will be initiated for investors.

Thereafter, the listing of LG Electronics shares will happen on October 14. Shares are slated to list on both BSE and NSE.

13 Oct 2025, 09:43:20 AM IST

LG Electronics IPO LIVE Updates: Issue saw bumper demand from investors, especially QIB

The 11,607-crore LG Electronics IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a huge 166.51 times, while the non-institutional investors quota received 22.44 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 3.54 times subscription.

13 Oct 2025, 09:37:32 AM IST

LG Electronics IPO LIVE Updates: GMP signals healthy listing gains

According to investorgain.com, the LG Electronics IPO GMP today is 370. While it is a tad lower than its peak of above 400, it is still signalling a listing gain of 32.46% for the IPO investors. As per the GMP and issue price, LG Electronics share price could list at 1510.

