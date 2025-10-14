LG Electronics IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

LG Electronics India shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after it received strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). LG Electronics IPO listing date is today, 14 October 2025, Tuesday.

The public issue was open for subscription from October 7 to 9, and the IPO allotment date was October 10. LG Electronics IPO listing date is October 14, and LG Electronics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the equity shares of LG Electronics India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the LG Electronics India shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the LG Electronics IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. LG Electronics IPO GMP today and experts signal a strong debut of shares in the stock market today.

LG Electronics IPO GMP Today LG Electronics India shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). LG Electronics IPO GMP today has risen to ₹428 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the unlisted market, LG Electronics shares are trading higher by ₹428 apiece than their issue price.

LG Electronics IPO Listing Price LG Electronics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹1,568 apiece, which is at a robust premium of 37.5% to the IPO price of ₹1,140 per share.

Analysts also indicate that the LG Electronics share listing would be with healthy gains in the stock market today.

“We anticipate a strong listing gain of 25–30% or more, supported by robust investor sentiment and a fundamentally sound business model. Despite the expected listing pop, LG Electronics India remains a compelling long-term structural story, serving as a proxy for India’s fast-growing, value-driven home appliances market, where the company holds a No. 1 position across multiple categories,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

According to Tapse, the valuation was attractively priced relative to the industry average of comparable listed peers, justifying the premium listing.

“Near-term growth visibility also remains encouraging, aided by the anticipated GST 2.0 reforms, which could enhance consumer affordability and drive strong volume growth in the upcoming quarters,” Tapse said.

Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza said that LG Electronics IPO GMP of 30-33% suggests a likely listing range of ₹1,480 - ₹1,516 against the issue price of ₹1,140.

“Even at the upper band, valuations appear attractive. At an expected listing price of ₹1,516, the stock would trade near ~47x FY25 earnings, compared to 35x at IPO pricing. Despite higher multiples, this remains justified given LG’s strong fundamentals — FY25 net profit surged 46% to Rs. 2,203 cr on Rs. 24,367 cr revenue, with robust ROE of 37% and ROCE above 40%. The company maintains a debt free balance sheet, offering superior financial flexibility versus peers,” said Tiwari.

Sectorally, electronic equipment companies in India trade at 40 - 45x PE, with leaders like Havells commanding 60 - 70x. Thus, even after a 33% listing gain, LG Electronics retains re-rating potential, as valuations could expand to 50 - 55x earnings over the next 12–18 months, implying an additional 15 - 20% upside from expected listing levels, he added.

LG Electronics IPO listing date is today, October 14.

The ₹11,607.01-crore LG Electronics IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share. LG Electronics IPO was subscribed 54.02 times in total.

Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the LG Electronics IPO registrar.