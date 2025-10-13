LG Electronics IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares on Dalal Street

LG Electronics IPO Listing: LG Electronics India shares are set to make their debut on Dalal Street tomorrow after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. LG Electronics IPO listing date is 14 October 2025, Tuesday.

The three-day public issue was from October 7 to 9, and the IPO allotment date was October 10. LG Electronics IPO listing date is October 14, and LG Electronics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the LG Electronics IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s a look at what LG Electronics IPO GMP today signals about the share debut.

LG Electronics IPO GMP Today LG Electronics India shares are commanding a stellar grey market premium (GMP). LG Electronics IPO GMP today has jumped to ₹411 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the unlisted market, LG Electronics India shares are trading higher by ₹411 apiece than their issue price.

LG Electronics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹1,551 apiece, which is at a robust premium of 36% to the IPO price of ₹1,140 per share.

LG Electronics IPO Subscription Status, Details The subscription period of the mainboard IPO commenced on Tuesday, October 7, and concluded on Thursday, October 9, while the IPO allotment date was October 10, Friday. LG Electronics IPO listing date is October 14, Tuesday, and LG Electronics shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹11,607.01-crore LG Electronics IPO was a book-building issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore equity shares. LG Electronics IPO price band was ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share.

LG Electronics IPO got subscribed 54.02 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 3.55 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 22.45 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 166.51 times subscription.

Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the LG Electronics IPO registrar.