LG Electronics IPO opens soon. GMP, date, valuation, review, other details about upcoming IPO

LG Electronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India Ltd. is scheduled to hit the Indian primary market on October 7, 2025, and will remain open until October 9, 2025. The LG Electronics IPO date will be from Tuesday to Thursday of next week. India's leading home appliances and consumer electronics company has announced the IPO price band for LG Electronics at ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹11,607.01 crore from its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics India shares are available in the grey market much before the LG Electronics IPO opening date. According to market observers, shares of LG Electronics India Ltd are available at a premium of ₹146 in the grey market today. This means the LG Electronics IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹146.

2] LG Electronics IPO date: The public issue will open on 7 October 2025 and will remain open until 9 October 2025.

3] LG Electronics IPO price: India's leading players in home appliances and consumer electronics companies have declared a price band of the public issue at ₹1080 to ₹1140 apiece.

4] LG Electronics IPO size: India's leading players in home appliances and consumer electronics company aims to raise ₹11,607.01 crore from its public issue, which is entirely OFS.

5] LG Electronics IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 13 company shares.

6] LG Electronics IPO allotment date: The most likely date for the finalisation of share allocation is 10 October 2025.

7] LG Electronics IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] LG Electronics IPO lead managers: Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed book-running lead managers of the public issue.

9] LG Electronics IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 14 October 2025.

10] LG Electronics IPO review: The market capitalisation of the LG Electronics IPO is ₹77,380.05 crore. As of March 31, 2025, the company's PAT margin stood at 8.95%, the EBITDA margin was approximately 12.75%, and the price-to-book value was slightly above 13. The company has reported growth in its top and bottom lines for the last three fiscal years.

