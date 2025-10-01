LG Electronics IPO: Price band set at ₹1,080-1,140 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published1 Oct 2025, 08:39 AM IST
LG Electronics IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 1,080 to 1,140 per equity share of the face value of 10. The LG Electronics IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, October 7 and will close on Thursday, October 9. The allocation to anchor investors for the LG Electronics IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 6.

(more to come)

