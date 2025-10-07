LG Electronics India IPO vs Tata Capital IPO: What GMP, experts signal about listing gain?

Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO is experiencing a slow but steady uptake. Since day 1, Tata Capital IPO has seen consistent demand, though it hasn't been explosive. The strong anchor support and the brand's reputation contribute positively, but the large issue size and the competition from the concurrent LG Electronics IPO are factors to watch closely, as both significant IPOs are open for subscription today. This competitive landscape will be crucial in determining the overall success of both offerings.

Tata Capital IPO includes a fresh issue of 21 crore shares and an offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares, with a price band set between ₹310 and ₹326. Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, noted that this pricing is significantly lower than the unlisted price, which had traded as high as ₹1,100+ at the beginning of the year. He advises investors to exercise caution, as this marks the third consecutive offering on the main board where the issue price is significantly below its unlisted valuation.

LG Electronics IPO, consists of offer for sale of 10.18 crore shares, priced between ₹1,080 and ₹1,140. Notably, LG Electronics will be the second South Korean company to list on the Indian stock exchanges, following Hyundai Motors' listing on October 22, 2024.

Where should you invest your money? Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, said that for conservative long-term investors, we believe Tata Capital IPO brings opportunity to invest in India’s financial services space, combining scale, diversification, and strong brand credibility under the Tata Group.

Tapse explained that by looking at the financials, the company has delivered strong growth with revenue from operations and steady profitability improvement. On valuation parse at the upper price band of ₹326/-, the issue is asking for a market cap of ₹1,38,383 crore. Based on FY 2026 annualised earnings and fully diluted post- IPO paid up capital, the company is asking for a PB of 3.2x which appears reasonably priced compare to ~4x average of its comparable listed peers, leaving healthy scope for long-term value creation.

Further, Prashanth Tapse noted that for investors seeking both short-term listing gains and long-term growth potential, we believe LG Electronics India IPO offers an attractive entry into India’s leading home appliances and consumer electronics company. As the market leader in key segments like washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions, LG Electronics India holds a dominant position backed by strong brand equity and deep market penetration. The IPO provides Indian investors a rare opportunity to participate in the long-term growth journey of a global consumer electronics giant.

“At the upper end of the price band, the valuation appears reasonable when compared to domestic listed peers, many of which are trading at significantly higher multiples. Additionally, strong tailwinds such as the ongoing festive season, GST-related benefits, and rising consumer incomes are expected to drive robust growth in the home appliances and electronics sector, supporting the company’s performance in the coming quarters,” said Prashanth Tapse.

IPO GMPs Tata Capital IPO GMP today Tata Capital IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹12.5. This indicates Tata Capital share price were trading at a premium of ₹12.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tata Capital share price was indicated at ₹338.5 apiece, which is 3.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹326.

Based on the grey market activities over the last 12 sessions, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is trending downward and is expected to decline further. Experts report that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹7.50, while the highest reached ₹30.

Tata Capital IPO

LG IPO GMP today LG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹318. This indicates LG Electronics share price were trading at a premium of ₹318 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of LG Electronics share price was indicated at ₹1,458 apiece, which is 27.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,140.

Based on the grey market activities observed over the last seven sessions, today's IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is trending upward, suggesting a strong listing is anticipated. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹145.00, while the highest reaches ₹318.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

LG Electronics IPO