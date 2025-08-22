LGT Business Connextions IPO allotment likely today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

The allotment status for LGT Business Connextions’ SME IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors who applied for the issue can check their allotment details through the registrar Purva Sharegistry’s website or via the NSE portal.

For applicants who do not receive shares, the refund process will commence on August 25, 2025. Meanwhile, successful bidders will see the allotted shares credited to their demat accounts. The IPO, which opened on August 19 and closed on August 21, 2025, is scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform on August 26, 2025.

How to Check LGT Business Connextions IPO Allotment Status Applicants can check their allotment status on the Skyline Financial Services website. They need to select LGT Business Connextions from the dropdown menu and enter their PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. Once the required details and captcha code are provided, the allotment information will be displayed on the screen.

Alternatively, the allotment status can also be verified through the BSE website by going to the ‘Equity’ section under the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page.

IPO Details and Subscription The ₹28.09-crore IPO of LGT Business Connextions comprised a fresh issue of 0.24 crore shares aggregating to ₹25.28 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.03 crore shares worth ₹2.81 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The IPO was offered at a fixed price of ₹107 per share. Investors could apply in lots of 1,200 shares, with retail investors required to subscribe to a minimum of two lots, amounting to an investment of ₹2,56,800.

The issue received a modest response, with an overall subscription of 1.25 times. It saw bids for 31.23 lakh shares against 24.93 lakh shares available. The retail category was subscribed 1.75 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 0.75 times.

Mark Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book running lead manager, while Asnani Stock Broker Pvt. Ltd. served as the market maker for the issue.

About LGT Business Connextions Founded in 2016, LGT Business Connextions Limited functions as a service aggregator in the travel and tourism industry, providing a broad suite of services under its travel and tours brand. The company facilitates connections with hotels, airlines, car rentals, cruises, and other travel service providers, either directly or via third-party aggregators. Its service portfolio includes MICE travel, cruise and hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, customised travel plans, and arrangements for trade fairs and tours, positioning it as a complete solutions provider in the tourism sector.

LGT Business Connextions GMP Today As of now, the company is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0 per share, implying a potential listing at ₹107 — the same as the issue price.