LGT Business Connextions IPO: Issue booked 21% on Day 1. Check GMP and other key details

LGT Business Connextions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of LGT Business Connextions, which opened on the BSE SME platform today, August 19, will remain open for subscription till Thursday, August 21.

LGT Business Connextions IPO is worth ₹28.09 crore. The offer consists of a fresh issue of ₹25.28 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component worth ₹2.81 crore.

LGT Business Connextions IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹107 per share. Investors can apply for the SME issue in lots of 1200 shares. Retail investors need to apply for at least two lots, requiring an investment of 2,56,800.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh share sale for capital expenditure, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

The allotment for the LGT Business Connextions IPO is expected to be finalised on August 22, 2025. Meanwhile, the tentative listing date for LGT Business Connextions shares is August 26.

LGT Business Connextions IPO Subscription Status LGT Business Connextions IPO was subscribed 21% as of 5 pm on the first day of the book-building process. The retail portion was booked 18% and the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 23%.

The issue received bids for 5,12,400 shares as against 24,93,600 shares on offer.

LGT Business Connextions IPO GMP LGT Business Connextions IPO GMP, or grey market premium, trend was tepid. On Tuesday, LGT Business Connextions IPO GMP was nil. This means shares of LGT Business Connextions were trading at par with the issue price and neither at a discount nor a premium to the IPO price.

If the current trend prevails, LGT Business Connextions IPO listing price could be the same as the IPO price.

About LGT Business Connextions LGT Business Connextions operates as a service aggregator, connecting customers to a broad network of third-party providers, including hotels, airlines, car rentals, cruise lines, and other travel-related services.

The company offers a comprehensive range of travel solutions, including customised tourism packages, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travel, cruise bookings, hotel reservations, in-transit arrangements, and local sightseeing tours. It also provides support for trade fair travel plans and bespoke itineraries, catering to both individual travellers and corporate clients.

In addition to packaged tours, the company provides standalone services such as hotel accommodations, ticket booking, and visa processing. Travel packages are tailored for both domestic and international markets, serving individuals, families, and large groups.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.