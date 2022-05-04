OPEN APP
LIC anchor book: A breakdown

 04 May 2022

Domestic mutual funds bought a majority of the shares set aside for anchor investors ahead of the LIC IPO as most large foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stayed away

Domestic mutual funds bought a majority of the shares set aside for anchor investors ahead of the LIC IPO as most large foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stayed away. A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund and the Singapore government were among the marquee FIIs that bought LIC shares. A look at the investor profile:

